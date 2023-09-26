Salem woman dead in I-65 rollover crash

SELLERSBURG, In. (WAVE) - A Salem woman is dead after a rollover crash in Sellersburg on Monday evening.

Indiana State Police said around 6 p.m., officers responded to a single-car crash on I-65 North off exit nine.

According to ISP, the car became airborne after crossing into the grassy area on the left side of the exit ramp, overturned and eventually came to a stop upside down.

ISP said they found two people in the car. Mark Hartman was transported to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 58-year-old Cynthia Hartman died before she could be taken to the hospital.

ISP is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.