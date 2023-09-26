Contact Troubleshooters
Salem woman killed in I-65 rollover crash, her husband seriously injured

A Salem woman is dead after a rollover crash in Sellersburg.
A Salem woman is dead after a rollover crash in Sellersburg.
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SELLERSBURG, In. (WAVE) - A Salem woman is dead and her husband was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Sellersburg Monday evening.

Indiana State Police said around 6 p.m., officers responded to a single-car crash on I-65 North off exit nine.

According to ISP, the car became airborne after crossing into the grassy area on the left side of the exit ramp, overturned and eventually came to a stop upside down. Investigators are not sure what caused the car to go off the road.

ISP said they found two people in the car. Cynthia Hartman, 58, died at the scene. ISP said her husband was taken to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

