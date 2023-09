LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Organizers and participants for Ten Taste Salute stopped by the WAVE Country set to discuss the event and how they plan to honor the late Chef Dean Corbett.

Chef Josh Moore from Volare, Robin Miller with APRON Inc. and Jason Vaughn with Vaughn & Smith, PLLC shared all the details and we got a tasty treat.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.