UPDATE: Pedestrian hit on Lexington Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of the pedestrian who was hit Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville has been released.

Kusum Nahata, 74, of Prospect, died at University of Louisville Hospital shortly after the crash Tuesday morning. She died from blunt force injuries and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office ruled her death as an accident.

MetroSafe confirmed the call about a crash on Lexington Road came in at 6:23 a.m.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said a woman who was crossing on Lexington Road north to south from Penwood Road was hit by a passenger vehicle heading east on Lexington Road. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and the pedestrian died at University of Louisville Hospital.

Lexington Road and Briar Hill Road were blocked off, which caused traffic delays for Tuesday morning commuters in the Crescent Hill neighborhood, but the roads are back open as of 8:10 a.m.

Sacred Heart Academy confirmed the crash did not involve any student or staff.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.