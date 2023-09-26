Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPS hiring 2,600 people for peak season

UPS, generic.
UPS, generic.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced Tuesday that they’re looking to hire 2,600 seasonal employees in Louisville for this year’s peak season.

UPS said they’ll have both full and part-time seasonal positions, but they’re mainly looking for package handlers. The seasonal hourly rate starts at $21 an hour.

If interested, moving into a permanent position for more benefits in areas like healthcare and even education is possible.

”At UPS, we have a job for everybody,” Talent Acquisition Manager Alex O’Daniel said. “Depending on your interests and the direction that you’re wanting to go, but more importantly, every single year during this time our volume increases, and we need to support that volume increase with hiring additional people.”

Nationally, UPS said they’re looking to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees.

Click or tap here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family wants answers from JCPS after they said their young daughter was robbed by a man in...
Family claims teen who attacked their daughter was posing as 5th grade JCPS student
Michael Phillip Van Bree, 60, of Greenville, Ind., was arrested Sept. 24, 2023, after going...
UPDATE: Man charged in Louisville airport security breach had weapon in his bag
LMPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit on Lexington Road
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Woman found dead inside Park Hill neighborhood home identified
A crash on I-71 N near I-264 has closed all lanes.
UPDATE: 1 lane reopen on I-71 N near I-264

Latest News

James William Booher, Jr., 38, of Louisville, was arrested September 26, 2023, on one count of...
Man charged for providing information that led to Westport Village homicide
Jackson Snelling on The Voice.
Scott County man competes on The Voice
Andrew Hoke was sentenced for assault under extreme emotional disturbance after attacking a man...
Man sentenced in 2022 assault with hammer
A Salem woman is dead after a rollover crash in Sellersburg.
Salem woman dead in I-65 rollover crash