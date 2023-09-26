Contact Troubleshooters
WAVE-TV wins three Kentucky Broadcasters Association ‘Excellence in Broadcasting’ awards

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE-TV was recognized by the Kentucky Broadcasters Association for ‘Best Morning Newscast,’ ‘Best Weathercast,’ and ‘Station of the Year.’

These awards were part of their Excellence in Broadcasting categories.

Congratulations to the WAVE Team and everyone who helps bring you the coverage you see everyday!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

