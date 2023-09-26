Wawa preparing to bring 7 stores to Louisville area by 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wawa, an east coast gas station and convenience store chain with a cult following, is coming to Louisville.

They’ll open four stores in Louisville and three more in Mt. Washington, La Grange, and Clarksville.

Wawa is known, in part, for its fresh made-to-order food like sandwiches, pizza and smoothies.

“A lot of people don’t understand the cult of Wawa,” said Louisville resident Anne Henry. “But it’s definitely worth it.”

Henry is from Florida, another area Wawa expanded since the turn of the century.

She and a handful of other Louisvillians with a love for Wawa were on hand for Wawa’s official announcement in Louisville on Tuesday.

Wawa President Brian Schaller said it’s a major investment into the state of Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio as a whole.

“Each store will bring an estimated 35 to 40 jobs,” Schaller said. “Each store is a six to nine-month build project with at least 140 contractors and skilled laborers, so we’re excited about that contribution economically.”

Wawa will look to add around 40 stores between the Lexington and Louisville areas over the course of the next decade.

Schaller said to expect the first stores to open sometime in 2025.

The Louisville locations are as follows, according to Wawa:

Preston Hwy & Cooper Chapel - 9650 Preston Crossing Boulevard

Outer Loop & Vaughn Mill - 7203 Apple Mill Drive

Bardstown Rd & Fegenbush Lane - 4213 Bardstown Road

Taylorsville Rd & Sweeny - 12415 Taylorsville Road

Other surrounding locations include:

Veterans Pkwy & Veterans Pkwy Court - 1354 Veterans Parkway, Clarksville, IN

Hwy 393 & Commerce Pkwy - 2706 Kentucky 393, LaGrange, KY

Bardstown Rd & Oakbrooke Dr - 415 Oakbrooke Drive, Mt. Washington, KY

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.