Woman arrested in fatal E. Oak St. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting Monday night in the Germantown neighborhood.

Cannise Phoenix, 59, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Oak St. Officers found a woman in the parking lot of a business with a gunshot wound. The woman, whose name has not been released, died before she could be taken to UofL Hospital.

Court documents state the shooting was captured on surveillance video and that a car seen in the video is registered to Phoenix and was found outside her home.

After obtaining a search warrant, clothing was found inside the home that matched the clothing worn by the shooter in the surveillance video. Also found in the home was ammunition that matched a shell casing found at the scene.

Phoenix has been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

