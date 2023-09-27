Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 lane open on I-71 South in Oldham County in Veterans Memorial Parkway area

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters in Oldham County may run into some delays on Interstate 71.

The left lane on I-71 South in the Veterans Memorial Parkway area near Park Lane is closed until noon. This is because the cable barrier needs to be repaired after a semi-truck crossed into the barrier, which prevented it from entering oncoming traffic. The right lane is still open, but the flow of traffic is slow.

Crews are currently there working to remove the truck and there are no reported injuries.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family wants answers from JCPS after they said their young daughter was robbed by a man in...
Family claims teen who attacked their daughter was posing as 5th grade JCPS student
LMPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit on Lexington Road
Jackson Snelling on The Voice.
Scott County man competes on The Voice
A Salem woman is dead after a rollover crash in Sellersburg.
Salem woman killed in I-65 rollover crash, her husband seriously injured
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
Troubleshooters: More than 30 JCPS bus drivers have left their position since first day

Latest News

WAVE News Alert
TROUBLESHOOTERS: Crystal Rogers’ ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her death
UofL men’s basketball team release 2023-24 schedule
Dr. Marty Pollio
School board discusses future of transportation at JCPS
KFC Yum! Center
UofL women’s basketball announces 2023-24 ACC schedule