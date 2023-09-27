1 lane open on I-71 South in Oldham County in Veterans Memorial Parkway area

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters in Oldham County may run into some delays on Interstate 71.

The left lane on I-71 South in the Veterans Memorial Parkway area near Park Lane is closed until noon. This is because the cable barrier needs to be repaired after a semi-truck crossed into the barrier, which prevented it from entering oncoming traffic. The right lane is still open, but the flow of traffic is slow.

Crews are currently there working to remove the truck and there are no reported injuries.

