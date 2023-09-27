Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby left alone inside a short-term rental was found by a crew that showed up at the Mint House on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to clean the unit.

The one-year-old, 15 pounds of marijuana, a loaded Glock pistol, and more than $17,000 in cash were found inside when officers arrived, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on the scene.

Dsanto Hoskin, 19, is identified as the father. He’s charged with child neglect, child endangerment, possession of marijuana for resale, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia for the digital scales and marijuana packaging supplies found inside.

Police said the mother, 18-year-old Janae Snell, is charged with child neglect and child endangerment.

“It is not acceptable for two parents to being addicted to drugs, to being addicted to being able to make tons of money off of those illegal substances, and causing them to leave children in this type of situation,” Ron Hamm said.

Officers said they also found scales and packaging materials inside the unit.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital as a precaution. The Department of Children’s Services is now involved with making custody arrangements.

Hoskin is in jail on a $62,500 bond. Snell is being held on a $12,500 bond.

Multiple people staying at the Mint House told WSMV4 off-camera they thought the area was safe and never expected something like this to happen at what is considered a luxury vacation rental. They are going to be on alert for the rest of their stay at the short-term rental property.

A Mint House spokesperson said they contacted police as soon as they learned about the situation and have been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.