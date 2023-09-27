Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Brett Hankison in court ahead of federal civil rights trial

Brett Hankison.
Brett Hankison.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro police officer facing civil rights violations from the Breonna Taylor raid was back in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

A new video showed Brett Hankison heading into the federal courthouse in downtown Louisville.

He’s expected to go on trial soon for civil rights offenses, accused of firing his service weapon into Taylor’s apartment, through a covered window and covered glass door. The indictment alleges Hankison used excessive force and denied Taylor, her boyfriend and their neighbors of their constitutional rights.

If convicted, Hankison faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
A family wants answers from JCPS after they said their young daughter was robbed by a man in...
Family claims teen who attacked their daughter was posing as 5th grade JCPS student
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit on Lexington Road identified
Jackson Snelling on The Voice.
Scott County man competes on The Voice
1200 block of Brook Street
Woman arrested after 2 children found dead inside Indiana home

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear, Mayor Craig Greenberg and GE leaders gathered to meet with the workers...
GE Appliances celebrates 2 finished assembly lines at Appliance Park
Endangered missing person alert canceled for teen girl
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong storms and flash flooding potential tonight
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering