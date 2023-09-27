Brett Hankison in court ahead of federal civil rights trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro police officer facing civil rights violations from the Breonna Taylor raid was back in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

A new video showed Brett Hankison heading into the federal courthouse in downtown Louisville.

He’s expected to go on trial soon for civil rights offenses, accused of firing his service weapon into Taylor’s apartment, through a covered window and covered glass door. The indictment alleges Hankison used excessive force and denied Taylor, her boyfriend and their neighbors of their constitutional rights.

If convicted, Hankison faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.