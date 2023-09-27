FORECAST: Rounds of storms through Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday night

Strong storms possible this afternoon/evening; damaging winds, hail, heavy rain possible

Warm and dry extended outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in today’s forecast. Some afternoon thunderstorms may be strong to severe, with heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail. In between the storms, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs near 80°.

Thunderstorms become more widespread tonight into Thursday morning; the threat of strong to severe storms sticks around overnight. Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding issues. Widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning become more scattered for the afternoon. Highs max out in the 70s tomorrow. Rain chances fade Thursday evening as the storms exit the region. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Once the rain moves out Thursday night, dry weather sticks around through next week. Summer-like temperatures are expected from this weekend into next week.

