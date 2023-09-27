Contact Troubleshooters
Former Texas Roadhouse CEO now an official Hometown Hero

Kent Taylor.
Kent Taylor.(KWTX)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Greater Louisville Pride Foundation honored former Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor on Wednesday.

The organization held a Founder’s Day celebration Wednesday, where they posthumously added Taylor’s name to the official list of Hometown Heroes.

Texas Roadhouse leaders commissioned a “Kent’s Louisville” banner to hang, but it wasn’t officially part of the Hometown Hero program, until now.

“It is about us celebrating he was full of life, and he always lived it to the fullest,” Texas Roadhouse CEO Gerald Morgan said. “I think that’s what he inspired in the rest of us to go on and live life the best way you can every single day.”

Taylor was a Louisville native and Ballard High School grad. He built Texas Roadhouse into a company with 620 restaurants, in 49 states and ten countries.

Taylor passed away in 2021. He was 65-years-old.

