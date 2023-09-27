GE Appliances celebrates 2 finished assembly lines at Appliance Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GE Appliances celebrated two newly completed dishwasher assembly lines at Appliance Park in Louisville on Wednesday.

Governor Andy Beshear, Mayor Craig Greenberg and GE leaders gathered to meet with the workers and tour the lines that complete a $450-million dollar transformation.

Over the past two years, three of the park’s five major plants have seen significant upgrades, with new top-load washer models and four-door refrigerators.

The investment has created 1,000 new jobs. Governor Beshear talked about the importance of these new assembly lines in the Commonwealth.

“I can tell you there are very few announcements that bring 1,000 jobs with them at a time,” Beshear said. “This is a big deal. It helped us have the best 2021 in terms of economic development ever, and it was one of the two investments that GE Appliances made that year.”

GE said their appliances are in half of US homes.

