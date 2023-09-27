Contact Troubleshooters
Horse caught after running loose on I-75 finds new home

The horse is safe and sound at her new home in Paris, according to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update regarding the horse that caused the I-75 traffic jam.

On Sunday, the horse was loose on i-75 along the Clays Ferry Bridge for several hours before being caught.

The horse is safe and sound at her new home in Paris, according to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.

They gave her the name “Fast Betty.”

