JCPS updates 2023-24 school year calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced an update to the 2023-24 school year.

The last day for JCPS students is still set for Friday, May 24.

Students were originally scheduled to be off for Professional Development Gold Day on Monday, Nov. 6, and for Non-Flex In-Service Day on Monday, Jan. 8. Those are now considered regular school days for students and staff.

Click here to download the JCPS 2023-24 school year calendar.

