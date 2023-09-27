Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS updates security protocols and timeline for weapon detectors

The district says they will begin phase one with some high schools in late October. By then,...
The district says they will begin phase one with some high schools in late October. By then, JCPS hopes to have more school security officers.(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guns found in schools are one of the many safety concerns Jefferson County Public School officials hope to change by installing weapon detectors.

The district says they will begin phase one with some high schools in late October. By then, JCPS hopes to have more school security officers.

“We are still hearing from all of our constituents, parents, and staff members about potential violence,” JCPS Board Member Sarah McIntosh said. “Not the frequency of fights but the veracity of them and the violent nature of them.”

Several violent incidents within the district recently include kids bringing weapons to school, fighting on buses, and students covering their hands with mase before fighting.

JCPS Protocol is to call LMPD for assistance.

“Ordinarily, with discipline, we do door to door,” JCPS board member Linda Duncan said. “At the door of the school, students get on the bus, ride home, and get back to their door. If discipline covers door to door, what about our police authority?”

Duncan’s question was posed to Todd Kessinger, JCPS executive director of security and investigation division. He’s been with the district for about a month.

In addition to the weapon detectors and school safety officers, JCPS board members want to know where LMPD fits in their new plan.

“We have had a theft from a school where the case ends up in a neighborhood and arrest powers and authority come into question,” JPCS Security and Investigations Divisions Todd Kessinger said. “If the incident started at a school and transferred into somewhere else. We have a couple of options we will be researching and looking into.”

JCPS security is working with MetroSafe to send officers to incidents. The district is also working with youth violence prevention initiatives which includes a JCPS representative for students who may be going through the court system.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
A family wants answers from JCPS after they said their young daughter was robbed by a man in...
Family claims teen who attacked their daughter was posing as 5th grade JCPS student
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit on Lexington Road identified
Jackson Snelling on The Voice.
Scott County man competes on The Voice
1200 block of Brook Street
Woman arrested after 2 children found dead inside Indiana home

Latest News

Looking back at the Crystal Rogers case
It’s the first luxury multi-family apartment community built in Charlestown in the last 20 years.
Luxury apartments coming soon to Depot St, Charlestown, Ind.
23-year-old Tymetrius Walter
Tymetrius Walter appears in court
Kent Taylor.
Former Texas Roadhouse CEO now an official Hometown Hero