Luxury apartments coming soon to Depot St, Charlestown, Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today crews broke ground on a new luxury apartment complex in Charlestown, Ind.

Local officials were present at the site of the future Forest Edge Apartments on Depot St.

It’s the first luxury multi-family apartment community built in Charlestown in the last 20 years.

The 248-unit complex will have apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms.

Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges talked about the importance of creating multi-family housing in the city.

“People have different stages of life that we got through and buying a home isn’t always someone’s top priority at the moment,” Hodges said. “So we need a place for renters to live too, to not only give them a place, but give them a place with these amenities and standards. I think it’s going to really put Charlestown on the map as a place people continue to want to come and live.”

Some of the amenities mentioned at the property include a heated pool, fire pits, a 24-hours fitness center, along with many other features.

