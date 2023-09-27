Man charged with TSA security breach at SDF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of breaching airport security at SDF earlier this week was in court Wednesday.

Michael Phillip Van Bree is being charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

According to reports, TSA detected a gun inside of one of Van Bree’s bags, but an agent said Van Bree grabbed both his bags from the belt and walked to the terminal.

A ground stop was issued for all planes.

Airport staff were able to find Van Bree on a Southwest flight that was currently boarding passengers.

They removed everyone from the aircraft and detained Van Bree.

He was booked and later released after posting a $10,000 cash bond.

