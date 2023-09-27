Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with TSA security breach at SDF

Michael Phillip Van Bree, 60, of Greenville, Ind., was arrested Sept. 24, 2023, after going...
Michael Phillip Van Bree, 60, of Greenville, Ind., was arrested Sept. 24, 2023, after going through the TSA checkpoint with a gun in his backpack and boarding a plane.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of breaching airport security at SDF earlier this week was in court Wednesday.

Michael Phillip Van Bree is being charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

According to reports, TSA detected a gun inside of one of Van Bree’s bags, but an agent said Van Bree grabbed both his bags from the belt and walked to the terminal.

A ground stop was issued for all planes.

Airport staff were able to find Van Bree on a Southwest flight that was currently boarding passengers.

They removed everyone from the aircraft and detained Van Bree.

He was booked and later released after posting a $10,000 cash bond.

