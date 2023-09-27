Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Moonshine Trail to connect Kentucky makers, boost tourism

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -The Moonshine Trail is connecting distilleries across the commonwealth, hoping to create a mission for tourists looking for a sip of shine.

With six distilleries solidified on the map, and several bonus businesses, the moonshiners’ answer to the Bourbon Trail is in its marketing stage. Gov. Andy Beshear announced $60,000 in funding for the project earlier this month, to be used for local advertising efforts, and $250,000 is expected to be diverted for national marketing next year.

“We live in such a beautiful state, with such rich culture and awesome heritage. So, being able to use this money to not only help Pikeville, but the surrounding areas as well, means a lot to me and I know other people as well,” said Asst. Director of Pikeville Tourism, Lauren McCoart.

Through the program, spearheaded by Pikeville Tourism, Eastern Kentucky distilleries like Pauley Hollow and Kentucky Mist are putting their communities on the map. Business owners say the extra push in marketing is helpful for their respective businesses and the tourism industry as a whole.

“Giving small distilleries and family businesses like us a ways to advertise in a bigger perspective,” said Pauley Hollow CEO Josh Martin. “Makes me feel proud. The people who live in this neighborhood- in this area- are some of the hardest working people I’ve ever met.”

Martin said highlighting the hill hooch is about celebrating history, while looking at the progress the area has made- through work and grit or water and grains.

“It’s all fused together. I mean, they brought it to us and we just made it better,” said Martin.

Martin said he hopes a topic on the ballot this election will help his distillery expand its offerings and he is excited to see how the trail lends to the growth for his business and his colleagues.

Organizers hope to see more distilleries join the tour. You can follow developments here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
A family wants answers from JCPS after they said their young daughter was robbed by a man in...
Family claims teen who attacked their daughter was posing as 5th grade JCPS student
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit on Lexington Road identified
Jackson Snelling on The Voice.
Scott County man competes on The Voice
1200 block of Brook Street
Woman arrested after 2 children found dead inside Indiana home

Latest News

WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong storms and flash flooding potential tonight
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
The White House says women and children who count on WIC could be some of the first to feel the...
Kentuckians who rely on WIC for food could be affected if government shuts down
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-71 South in Oldham County
JCPS updates 2023-24 school year calendar