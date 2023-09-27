South Bend awarded $1.87M to grow more trees

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has been awarded $1,867,730 through a competitive USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry grant to help it look a little greener in the future.

City officials say the money will help grow its urban forest by rapidly scaling up street tree production on underutilized land. The city has identified vacant lots, stormwater retention basins, and public schools as sites capable of housing 23.5 acres of additional urban tree nursery space to grow 9,000 trees over three to five years.

“Our urban forest makes our neighborhoods more vibrant and adds protection from extreme heat and flooding events,” said Mayor James Mueller. “I thank the USDA Forest Service for this grant that will advance our climate action plan and help us meet our goal of planting 100,000 trees across the city by 2050.”

The goal that Mueller is referring to was announced back in May. The city has even opened up a special fund to help finance the project, matching private donations dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000.

City officials say this project will bring together city departments, the South Bend Community School Corporation, and local nonprofits. For instance, Shirley Heinze Land Trust will help develop urban forestry curriculums for SBCSC and Empowerment Zone students, and Indiana University South Bend will provide support with research and monitoring of social and environmental impacts.

“South Bend Schools is excited to collaborate with the city of South Bend, contributing several acres of land for use for the tree nursery project,” said Scott Kovatch, director of buildings and grounds. “This partnership enhances the city’s green spaces and makes it a more vibrant and sustainable place for everyone to enjoy.”

The USDA Forest Service awarded more than $1 billion to community and faith-based organizations, Tribes, cities, towns, and other partners across the country to increase equitable access to trees and nature, and all the benefits they provide.

“Trees provide so many benefits to our community, and some of our most vulnerable neighborhoods are lacking urban tree canopy,” said Office of Sustainability Project Manager Barbara Dale. “That is why we’re incorporating environmental justice as a core component of our forestry efforts.”

The city says the next steps for the grant include meeting with community partners, prepping nursery sites, and planning for a large planting in the spring of 2024.

To learn more about South Bend’s urban tree canopy initiative, click here.

