StormTALK! Blog 9/27

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Expect a period of light rain to drift in over the next few hours with scattered thunderstorms developing into the afternoon hours, mainly off to the east.

Once we head into tonight, the risk for showers and thunderstorms will start to increase. Some could become locally strong/heavy at times---especially across Kentucky.

Today’s video contains data on the setup as of 9am ET. Expect more changes with our evening newscasts.

