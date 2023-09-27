Suspect in court in connection to Westport Village shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man police say helped carry out a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Westport Village appeared in court.

Police arrested James Booher Tuesday in connection to the June 30 shooting that killed Ashley Yates.

Police say Zachary Hines shot and killed his ex-girlfriend.

Arrest documents show 20 minutes before the murder, Booher sent Hines a message on Facebook telling him where to find Yates.

Video from the scene also shows Booher leaving the scene after the murder.

His bond is set at $250,000 cash.

