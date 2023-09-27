Teen girl subject of endangered missing person alert
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for a young teenage girl who was last seen during the overnight hours.
Lilly Childress, 13, was last seen around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of E. Kentucky.
Lilly is 5′3″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, and slippers.
Anyone with information about the location of Lilly Childress is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
