Teen girl subject of endangered missing person alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for a young teenage girl who was last seen during the overnight hours.

Lilly Childress, 13, was last seen around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of E. Kentucky.

Lilly is 5′3″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, and slippers.

Anyone with information about the location of Lilly Childress is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).

