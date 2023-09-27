Contact Troubleshooters
Tymetrius Walter appears in court

23-year-old Tymetrius Walter
23-year-old Tymetrius Walter(Oldham County Detention Center)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of causing a crash during a police chase that killed a 10-year-old in Oldham County appeared in court Wednesday.

The crash happened back on Sept. 16, right after a KSP trooper was told to end the pursuit.

Trooper Zach Napier told a judge step by step what that police pursuit with Tymetrius Walter looked like and what happened after Walter crashed into the SUV 10-year-old Jake Luxemberger was in.

The chase started when Napier was traveling behind Walter’s vehicle on I-71 South in Oldham County. He said the vehicle suddenly sped off and ran into the median. That’s when the pursuit started. Napier said it went on until Walter took exit 14, going as fast as 115 miles per hour.

At the end of that ramp was the vehicle that 10-year-old Jake and his grandmother were in, and Walter crashed into their car.

“Once he hit the vehicle, the vehicle went straight up in the air flipped end over end and then landed on its side on the driver’s side,” Napier said. “I went immediately up to Mr. Walter’s vehicle, made sure he didn’t have any weapons on him, made sure he was okay. Told him to stay in the vehicle. Ran over to the other vehicle to make sure they were okay. That’s when I saw the ten-year-old passenger, and he was dead at that point.”

After that testimony, the judge found there was enough evidence to move to a grand jury trial and that from here on out cases will be handled in circuit court.

Walter is still being held on a 1.5 million dollar bond at the Oldham County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

