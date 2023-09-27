UofL men’s basketball team release 2023-24 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball team 2023-24 schedule was released Tuesday.

Fans can look forward to seven Saturday home games, with three consecutive home contests to finish the season.

The KFC Yum! Center will host a total of 20 home games. Thirteen games will air on the ACC Network throughout the season, the release said.

Fans can watch the Cardinals kick-off at the Red and White Scrimmage on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.

Full schedule.

