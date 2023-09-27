Contact Troubleshooters
UofL women’s basketball announces 2023-24 ACC schedule

Louisville prepares to host NCAA Regional
KFC Yum! Center(tcw-wave)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals full 2023-24 schedule is set after the ACC announced the full conference slate on Tuesday.

The 18-game conference schedule will hold nine home games and nine road games and the Cardinals will face four opponents at home and on the road, the release said.

16 home games are scheduled to be held at the KFC Yum! Center this season.

The Cardinals will have 11 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season and five games against teams that made the Sweet 16 or further, the release said.

19 of their 31 scheduled games will be broadcast to a national audience.

The Cardinals will take on Miami in Coral Gables on Dec. 31. The ACC home opener will take place Thursday, Jan. 4, when the Cardinals welcome Duke to the KFC Yum! Center.

The final game of the season will be held Sunday, March 3, in South Bend against Notre Dame.

Full schedule.

