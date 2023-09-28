Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rounds of rain through the afternoon
  • Flash flooding threat with morning rain
  • Areas of fog possible overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to rotate through the region throughout the morning into the afternoon. Overall, these storms will be scattered today, but they can pack some heavy rain as they move by. Highs today max out into the 70s. Rain chances fade this evening leaving behind mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Clearing skies and northerly winds will help lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Areas of fog may develop early Friday morning, which may impact the morning commute. Once the morning fog mixes out Friday morning, we’ll see plenty of sunshine back into the forecast. Highs tomorrow return to the 70s and low 80s. Skies remain clear Friday night as temperatures drop into the 50s. Areas of fog are possible overnight.

Summer-like temperatures are expected from the weekend into next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

Most Read

Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
1200 block of Brook Street
Woman arrested after 2 children found dead inside Indiana home
Jackson Snelling on The Voice.
Scott County man competes on The Voice
JCPS updates 2023-24 school year calendar
Endangered missing person alert canceled for teen girl

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 9/27
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 9/25
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/22