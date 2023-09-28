ALERT DAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rounds of rain through the afternoon

Flash flooding threat with morning rain

Areas of fog possible overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to rotate through the region throughout the morning into the afternoon. Overall, these storms will be scattered today, but they can pack some heavy rain as they move by. Highs today max out into the 70s. Rain chances fade this evening leaving behind mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Clearing skies and northerly winds will help lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Areas of fog may develop early Friday morning, which may impact the morning commute. Once the morning fog mixes out Friday morning, we’ll see plenty of sunshine back into the forecast. Highs tomorrow return to the 70s and low 80s. Skies remain clear Friday night as temperatures drop into the 50s. Areas of fog are possible overnight.

Summer-like temperatures are expected from the weekend into next week.

