Arrest made in August shooting in South Louisville neighborhood

Nicholas Xavier Ballenger, 22, of Louisville, was arrested September 27, 2023 on a warrant charging him with kidnapping and attempted murder.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has been charged in connection with an August shooting that left his victim life-threatening injuries.

Nicholas Xavier Ballenger, 22, of Louisville, was arrested September 27 on a warrant charging him with kidnapping and attempted murder.

On the morning of August 11, the arrest warrant says Ballenger was walking with another man in the South Louisville neighborhood just north of Churchill Downs. When the men reached the 2900 block of Finn Avenue, Ballenger is alleged to have pulled out a gun, pointed it at his victim and forced him to walk down the street.

As the two men neared Heywood Avenue, the victim tried to take the gun from Ballenger but was shot several times by Ballenger. After Ballenger ran off, the victim was able to run to a nearby restaurant to get help. He was taken to UofL Hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

LMPD says the surveillance video from the area shows the men walking together and the shooting. That video led detectives to identify Ballenger as the suspect.

A plea of not guilty was entered for Ballenger during his arraignment. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on October 6.

