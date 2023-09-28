Contact Troubleshooters
Brownstown, Indiana police officer arrested

Michael Huff, 38, was arrested September 27 by Seymour, Ind. police for for battery and false informing.(Source: Jackson County, Ind., Jail)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Ind., (WAVE) – A police officer for Brownstown, Indiana has been arrested for battery and false informing.

Michael Huff, 38, is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond.

Huff was arrested September 27 by Seymour police. He is accused of battering a woman on Hustedt Street on September 23.

Both charges against Huff are misdemeanors.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

