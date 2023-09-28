Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Brownstown police officer arrested, charged with battery

(Seymour Police Department)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Brownstown police officer has been arrested and charged with battery and false informing, according to the Seymour Police Department.

Officers with the Seymour Police Department responded to a reported battery in the 600 block of East 7th Street on Saturday, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found that the incident happened in the 700 block of Hustedt Street. Officials said the victim told officers that she had been beaten and was in pain. The case was then reviewed by investigators.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Brownstown Police Officer Michael Jeremy Huff, 38, for battery and false informing, a class A and class B misdemeanor respectively.

Huff was then taken to the Jackson County Jail, and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office told investigators that they intend to file the aforementioned charges.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
1200 block of Brook Street
Woman arrested after 2 children found dead inside Indiana home
Jackson Snelling on The Voice.
Scott County man competes on The Voice
A family wants answers from JCPS after they said their young daughter was robbed by a man in...
Family claims teen who attacked their daughter was posing as 5th grade JCPS student
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit on Lexington Road identified

Latest News

KSP Trooper Zach Napier says Tymetrius Walter was going 115 mph before crash that killed Jake...
Trooper describes pursuit before crash that killed Jake Luxemburger
Looking back at the Crystal Rogers case
It’s the first luxury multi-family apartment community built in Charlestown in the last 20 years.
Luxury apartments coming soon to Depot St, Charlestown, Ind.
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering