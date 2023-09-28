Brownstown police officer arrested, charged with battery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Brownstown police officer has been arrested and charged with battery and false informing, according to the Seymour Police Department.

Officers with the Seymour Police Department responded to a reported battery in the 600 block of East 7th Street on Saturday, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found that the incident happened in the 700 block of Hustedt Street. Officials said the victim told officers that she had been beaten and was in pain. The case was then reviewed by investigators.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Brownstown Police Officer Michael Jeremy Huff, 38, for battery and false informing, a class A and class B misdemeanor respectively.

Huff was then taken to the Jackson County Jail, and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office told investigators that they intend to file the aforementioned charges.

