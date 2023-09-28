Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Deputies say they found pound of meth in man’s pants

Deputies say they found pound of meth in man’s pants
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Posey County say they got a tip that a car was heading through on I-64 that may contain a large amount a meth.

Wednesday morning, they say they spotted the car and pulled it over.

Deputies say they could smell marijuana, and the driver and passenger seemed nervous.

They say the passenger was hiding nearly a pound of meth in the front of his pants.

During a search of the car, deputies say they found other drug related items.

The driver, 47- year-old Brandt D. White of Patoka, Indiana, and the passenger, 45-year-old Anthony Enriquez Apodaca, of Princeton, Indiana, were arrested on several charges, including dealing meth.

They were booked into the Posey County Jail without bond.

Anthony Apodaca (L) and Brandt White (R)
Anthony Apodaca (L) and Brandt White (R)(Posey County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kent Taylor.
Former Texas Roadhouse CEO now an official Hometown Hero
JCPS updates 2023-24 school year calendar
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in Shively shooting
Brooks Houck
Retired judge comments on Brooks Houck case

Latest News

Sherry Ballard said the one thing that keeps her going is the community that has rallied around...
‘I have waited 8 long gruesome years’: Sherry Ballard responds to Brooks Houck arrest
The bus was headed to Jeffersontown High School
JCPS bus crashes while headed to Jeffersontown High School
The rock band Journey is coming to Louisville for its 2024 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour with...
Journey comes through Louisville in 2024 tour
Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 - Elizabethtown
US 31W Bypass in Elizabethtown blocked in both directions after signs fall on roadway
Heavy fog makes it impossible to see the buildings that make up the downtown Louisville Skyline.
FORECAST: Foggy start before sunny, summer-like weather takes over