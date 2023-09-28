Contact Troubleshooters
‘Domes and Dripstones’ tour at Mammoth Cave to reopen after year-long construction

The trail takes visitors over 200 feet underground.
The trail takes visitors over 200 feet underground.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Almost a year after being closed for renovations, a section of Mammoth Cave’s expansive cave system will be reopened with dramatic renovations.

Over 200 feet underground, the ‘Domes and Dripstones’ tour route contains expansive rooms linked by a series of tight, zig-zagging turns. These conditions made construction a challenge for McGary Construction crews, who say some days, they walked the equivalent of a marathon while bringing materials in and out of the cave system.

“So, this section of the trail was a little over three-quarters of a mile. The total weight and quantity of materials brought in was approximately one and a half million pounds,” recalled Bryan McGary, owner of McGary Construction. “As I alluded to earlier, everything was brought in and carried in by hand. No machines inside the cave.”

McGary Construction has worked with the Department of the Interior for park construction projects across the country, including in the Rocky Mountains and Honolulu, Hawaii. McGary says that he enjoys a challenge and an opportunity to find a creative solution, which he found in excess with this trail restoration.

“I like doing unique projects and I’ve done them all over the country, but I’d say this one, by far, is the favorite,” MGary said. “This environment, we’ve never worked anything and anywhere like it, so we really enjoyed it.”

The trail was originally built between the 1920′s and 1930′s, and much of that work was preserved throughout the restoration, though it was brought to current safety standards. One section of the trail, originally built by George Morrison, the first person to own the property, was uncovered in the construction process and now serves as a functioning section of the trail—however, the majority of the existing trail needed to be replaced with concrete.

“It was packed dirt that we sometimes say you take two steps forward and you slide back one. It was difficult to traverse, there were handrails that had rusted and were worn, steps were uneven, and there were areas where people could wander off the trail and really expand the footprint down there,” explained Molly Schroer, Mammoth Cave’s public information officer. “So, it needed some cleaning up. It needed some hardening, new handrails, and more even steps. It helps the safety as well as the visitor experience.”

Funding for the project came through the Great American Outdoors Act, and this restoration was only the latest in a years-long endeavor to improve the park’s trail system.

“So we started doing this many years ago, looking at different parts of the trail. We’ve done the Historic Section, we did another section in this area, about two miles, and this is the latest section to be completed for rehabilitation,” Schroer said.

With the restoration complete, Schroer said that cave guides are being trained on the trail’s history now and tours should open again in early October.

