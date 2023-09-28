Contact Troubleshooters
Downed aircraft located in Ohio County, crews searching for passengers

Breaking News
Breaking News(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, the Owensboro Daviess County Central Dispatch received a report from the Evansville Airport Control Tower of a possible airplane crash in Ohio County.

Authorities from both the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office assumed joint command of the search due to the proximity to the county line.

Kentucky State Police, the Daviess County Fire Department, the Whitesville Fire Department, Daviess County and Ohio County EMA and Ohio County EMS all responded to the command post which was initially established at Deserter Creek and Old Deserter Creek Roads.

The initial search was set up based on information from the flight path, cell phone pings of the pilot’s cell phone and the Life360 app. Three drones and an airplane were launched to search the area from the air once the weather cleared and as more information became available.

The search was centered around New Panther Creek Church in Ohio County on Highway 764. Shortly after units focused on that area paperwork associated with an aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area behind the church.

Units are currently searching on foot and from the air in an effort to find the pilots alive. Rescue personnel are staged for medical treatment.

According to Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright, the aircraft had two personnel on board. An instructor pilot and a student pilot, were en route to Owensboro from Bowling Green when the tower lost contact. At the time of the suspected crash, a severe thunderstorm had developed in the area.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

