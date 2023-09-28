Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family remembers pedestrian killed crossing Lexington Road

Courtesy: Family of Kusum Nahata
Courtesy: Family of Kusum Nahata(WAVE News)
By Shannon Cogan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the woman killed crossing Lexington Road while out on a morning walk Tuesday remembers her.

74-year-old Kusum Nahata died at University of Louisville Hospital. A driver hit her on Lexington Road near Penwood in St. Matthews. The driver stayed at the scene.  No charges have been filed against the driver.

The family released this statement about Nahata.

“Kusum Nahata was a loving wife, mother of two, and grandmother of three, all living here in Louisville. She has been the glue and a pillar of strength for her loved ones and the larger community for years. Kusum devoted herself to her grandchildren flooding their lives with love and laughter. She exuded kindness, thoughtfulness, and selflessness and had a deep personal relationship with all of her friends and family. Gifted with a joy-inducing voice, we remember her as the light-hearted problem solver who encouraged us to look for the silver lining in dark clouds. We deeply mourn the tragic loss of our beloved Kusum; a beacon of golden light brightening pizza nights, carpools, and big fat weddings. Born an icon, lived as a role model, and now a shining star.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
1200 block of Brook Street
Woman arrested after 2 children found dead inside Indiana home
JCPS updates 2023-24 school year calendar
Jackson Snelling on The Voice.
Scott County man competes on The Voice
Endangered missing person alert canceled for teen girl

Latest News

Officials said the shooting happened near Crums Lane and Valley View Drive.
Person dead after shooting in Shively
KSP Trooper Zach Napier says Tymetrius Walter was going 115 mph before crash that killed Jake...
Trooper describes pursuit before crash that killed Jake Luxemburger
Michael Phillip Van Bree, 60, of Greenville, Ind., was arrested Sept. 24, 2023, after going...
Man charged with TSA security breach at SDF
The district says they will begin phase one with some high schools in late October. By then,...
JCPS updates security protocols and timeline for weapon detectors