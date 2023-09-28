Family remembers pedestrian killed crossing Lexington Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the woman killed crossing Lexington Road while out on a morning walk Tuesday remembers her.

74-year-old Kusum Nahata died at University of Louisville Hospital. A driver hit her on Lexington Road near Penwood in St. Matthews. The driver stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed against the driver.

The family released this statement about Nahata.

“Kusum Nahata was a loving wife, mother of two, and grandmother of three, all living here in Louisville. She has been the glue and a pillar of strength for her loved ones and the larger community for years. Kusum devoted herself to her grandchildren flooding their lives with love and laughter. She exuded kindness, thoughtfulness, and selflessness and had a deep personal relationship with all of her friends and family. Gifted with a joy-inducing voice, we remember her as the light-hearted problem solver who encouraged us to look for the silver lining in dark clouds. We deeply mourn the tragic loss of our beloved Kusum; a beacon of golden light brightening pizza nights, carpools, and big fat weddings. Born an icon, lived as a role model, and now a shining star.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.