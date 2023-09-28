FORECAST: Spotty showers this afternoon; Lots of fog tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dense fog likely into early Friday

Slow warming into the weekend

Back to a “summer’ feel next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon with a stray shower or downpour still possible. Highs will generally average out into the 70s for highs.

Any rain chance will end early this evening as sky attempt to clear. That attempt will allow for the potential for widespread dense fog during the overnight hours into early Friday. Use caution if you have travel plans!

Early morning dense fog will slowly rise and dissipate by the lunch hour. Partly sunny skies will then rule the afternoon hours with highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Skies remain clear Friday night as temperatures drop into the 50s. Areas of fog are possible overnight.

Summer-like temperatures are expected from the weekend into next week. A stronger cold front is slatted to arrive toward the end of the period that could allow for a real taste of chilly air into WAVE Country.

Stay tuned as we track that over the coming days.

