Georgetown restaurant owner selling business to pay for his wife’s medical treatment

Georgetown, Ky. (WKYT) - Inside New Thai Garden, owner Chaiyuth Sutta is usually seen visiting with customers, cooking, cleaning, or taking orders.

“He’s genuine, and he’s personal. He’ll be cooking for an entire restaurant doing to-go orders, and he’ll go to the freezer, stop and say hi, and ask how our mom’s doing,” customer Sydney Raulinaitis said.

Sutta moved to the US from Thailand in the 90′s. He opened New Thai Garden in Georgetown after spending ten years in the military.

Since it opened in 2008, New Thai Garden is Sutta’s home away from home.

In May, Sutta and his wife received heartbreaking news.

“My wife, something happened to her; she got lung cancer,” Sutta said.

Chaiyuth knew he had to sell his restaurant to get the treatment his wife needed.

“I have to sell. I have to do the best thing for my wife,” Sutta said.

Raulinaitis is a regular at the restaurant and was heartbroken to hear the news.

“We were distraught, we came. We were like, we have to come the next day, make sure they’re still open,” Raulinaitis said.

The restaurant will be open until Sutta sells it. He hopes to sell it soon so he can take care of his wife.

“I have to spend time with her a lot, it’s better,” Sutta Said.

Raulinaitis started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses and support the family during this difficult time.

“I think it’s part of my duty as being a loyal customer for all these years. I know other people love it as much as we do, and we just wanna spread awareness,” Raulinaitis said

Sutta is grateful for the bonds he’s built in his home away from home.

“Thank you so much, everybody, for enjoying my food, thank you so much,” Sutta said.

