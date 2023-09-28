Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee high school football coach has resigned a week after being suspended.

WVLT reports that Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover was under a thorough investigation that initially prompted his suspension.

Coach Slover said he hadn’t done anything wrong, but a group of parents were trying to influence playing time regarding players on the team.

“I have done nothing wrong or improper, other than to refuse to make decisions as to playing time and positions because of a small group of parents with a large influence,” Slover said.

The coach thanked the players, community members and others who have shown him support during his time at Sweetwater High School.

School officials said the program is moving on without Slover.

“It is obvious that Coach Slover was not a good fit for Sweetwater High School, and we look forward to moving forward from here on out,” athletic director and assistant principal Caleb Norwood said.

David Staff will continue to serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
1200 block of Brook Street
Woman arrested after 2 children found dead inside Indiana home
Jackson Snelling on The Voice.
Scott County man competes on The Voice
A family wants answers from JCPS after they said their young daughter was robbed by a man in...
Family claims teen who attacked their daughter was posing as 5th grade JCPS student
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit on Lexington Road identified

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Candidates in the second GOP debate attack each other and Trump — even though he’s absent
Actors Bob Odenkirk, left, and Jack Black, right, join demonstrators outside the Paramount...
Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios next week, as protracted writers strike ends
Brownstown police officer arrested, charged with battery
Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of...
Massachusetts man stabs 5 officers after crashing into home following chase, police say
Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of...
Man accused of stabbing police chief, officers