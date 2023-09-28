Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Impractical Jokers’ James ‘Murr’ Murray bringing his comedy show to Louisville

IMPRACTICAL JOKERS’ JAMES “MURR” MURRAY
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS’ JAMES “MURR” MURRAY(Jack Morgan)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Impractical Jokers star James “Murr” Murray is bringing the jokes to Louisville.

If you aren’t familiar with the hit hidden camera prank show Impractical Jokers, Murr and his friends Sal, Joe and Q put themselves in ridiculous situations with the help of the public and play pranks on folks.

Now, Murr is coming to Louisville for a comedy show at the Brown Theatre October 21st.

WAVE News anchor Maira Ansari, got the chance to chat with Murr on zoom. He says he’s thrilled about visiting the ‘Ville.

“It’s like a standup comedy show but, the best part its interactive,” Murr said. “We actually play Impractical Jokers live on stage. What I mean by that, I chose someone from the audience, I put an ear piece in their ear and I send them out to the streets of Louisville. We watch on screen in the theatre and live on the spot they have to do and say what I tell them too! It’s like watching the tv show happen uncensored. It is outrageously funny.”

If you want to see Murr live in Louisville, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
1200 block of Brook Street
Woman arrested after 2 children found dead inside Indiana home
JCPS updates 2023-24 school year calendar
Jackson Snelling on The Voice.
Scott County man competes on The Voice
Kent Taylor.
Former Texas Roadhouse CEO now an official Hometown Hero

Latest News

It’s the first luxury multi-family apartment community built in Charlestown in the last 20 years.
Luxury apartments coming soon to Depot St, Charlestown, Ind.
Westport Village hosts Fall Fashion Show
Westport Village hosts Fall Fashion Show
Actors Theatre presents the ‘After Show Show’
Actors Theatre presents the ‘After Show Show’
The Speed Art Museum to get art from Princeton University
The Speed Art Museum to get art from Princeton University