Impractical Jokers’ James ‘Murr’ Murray bringing his comedy show to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Impractical Jokers star James “Murr” Murray is bringing the jokes to Louisville.

If you aren’t familiar with the hit hidden camera prank show Impractical Jokers, Murr and his friends Sal, Joe and Q put themselves in ridiculous situations with the help of the public and play pranks on folks.

Now, Murr is coming to Louisville for a comedy show at the Brown Theatre October 21st.

WAVE News anchor Maira Ansari, got the chance to chat with Murr on zoom. He says he’s thrilled about visiting the ‘Ville.

“It’s like a standup comedy show but, the best part its interactive,” Murr said. “We actually play Impractical Jokers live on stage. What I mean by that, I chose someone from the audience, I put an ear piece in their ear and I send them out to the streets of Louisville. We watch on screen in the theatre and live on the spot they have to do and say what I tell them too! It’s like watching the tv show happen uncensored. It is outrageously funny.”

If you want to see Murr live in Louisville, click here.

