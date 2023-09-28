New basketball court installed at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the University of Louisville men’s basketball team hits the floor for this year’s red and white scrimmage- they’ll be playing on a brand new floor.

The Louisville Arena Authority has purchased a new basketball court for the men’s and women’s teams- and today, crews practiced installing it for the first time.

The old court- was original to the Yum! Center- and had been in use since 20-10.

This one looks very similar- keeping that vintage dunking Cardinal logo.

There’s been a slight change to the Denny Crum logo- and baseline to baseline, this court is eight feet shorter.

That’ll allow for a second row of courtside seats.

“The old floor lived its life in this building,” KFC Yum! Center Senior Events and Guest Services Manager Michael Sullivan said. “We couldn’t sand it down again, we couldn’t refinish it. It was having some issues going together toward the end of last season, so this was a major priority for the Louisville Arena Authority to get us a new floor and here it is.”

The floor arrived yesterday.

Once the conversion crew gets the hang of it- they’ll be able to set it up in about two hours.

Yum! Center officials hope this court will last 15 years.

Fans can check it out for the first time during the Red-White Scrimmage on October 11th.

