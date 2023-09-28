Contact Troubleshooters
New security director shares goals for JCPS

By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former LMPD officer is now tasked with safety and security protocols within JCPS.

The district announced Todd Kessinger as the executive administrator of the security and investigation division. In only a few short weeks, Kessinger’s recruited and hired more people to be School Security Officers.

“We are trying to make the schools safer,” Kessinger said. “We are trying to appease the state and meet the mandates.”

House Bill 63 and the school board pulled resource officers from hallways. New state guidelines require 30 School Security Officers in schools around JCPS.

“Ultimately it’s going to be a cluster of three to seven schools that they simply patrol around,” Kessinger said. “Their primary domain will be outside. That’s different than the SRO program where you have an officer inside the school. Our SSOs have to be mobile to respond to multiple locations.”

Kessinger wants to transition JCPS’ security and investigations division into the district’s own police department. He believes this will also decrease the district’s dependency on LMPD.

“I think every school district faces it,” Kessinger said. “You have to provide that safety and security for the teachers, administrators and the students. But also, you have to be mindful to not to over-police a situation, make schools a fortress or things like that. I think every school district has the same vision.”

JCPS says they will continue to partner with LMPD for additional help in certain scenarios.

