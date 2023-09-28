Contact Troubleshooters
Officials announce parts of missing plane found in Ohio County search

8:37 Live coverage - Officials announce part of missing plane found
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are searching for a downed airplane in Ohio County.

Deputies say Daviess County the Evansville control tower told them there was a possible plane crash near Whitesville.

According to a release, the initial search began around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officials announced they found a plane wing in their original search location.

Right now, the search is focused in the area of New Panther Creek Church where the wing was found.

During an interview, officials said the area is heavily wooded, so they are searching on foot and from the air.

Officials say they are working to find survivors. They know at least two people were inside the plane.

We’re told the plane was headed from Bowling Green to Owensboro’s airport.

According to a Facebook post made by the Ohio County Sheriff, at the time of the crash, a severe thunderstorm had just developed.

Our 14 News crew is on scene working to learn more.

Our Reporter Haley Kerby caught up with officials on scene. You can watch that live interview below.

8:10 a.m. - Live coverage from missing plane search
Crews searching for missing airplane in Ohio County - live interview

