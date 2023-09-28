Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Online sports betting goes live in Kentucky

Kentucky sports betting is expected to generate an estimated revenue increase of $23 million...
Kentucky sports betting is expected to generate an estimated revenue increase of $23 million annually, according to the Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.(David Graf)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Online sports betting is now live in Kentucky.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, betters in the Bluegrass state could begin placing wagers on computers and phones.

Sports betting in Kentucky officially kicked off earlier this month with in-person starting Sept. 7, just in time for the start of the NFL season.

Kentuckians wanting to place sports bets through their phone have been able for the past month to pre-register an account with approved mobile applications.

Then, on Sept. 7, bettors started depositing funds into their pre-registered accounts with approved mobile applications.

You have to be at least 18 to enter and bet and some places but both of Northern Kentucky’s betting locations require wagers to be 21: Newport Racing and Gaming and Turfway Park in Florence.

A list of licensed retail sportsbooks is available here. Some locations are coming soon.

Kentucky sports betting is expected to generate an estimated revenue increase of $23 million annually, according to the Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

The increase in revenue will support the oversight of sports wagering and then be dedicated to the Kentucky permanent pension fund.

Additionally, 2.5% will support the problem gambling assistance account operated by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, according to the governor’s office.

The new sports betting legislation also established an excise tax on sports wagering: 9.75% on the adjusted gross revenues on wagers made at a licensed facility and 14.25% on wagers placed online or on a smartphone.

Kentucky’s wagering catalog lists the sports people can bet on, including fan favorites like NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA and NCAA sports.

Other sports Kentuckians can bet on are eSports, boxing, the Olympics (including the trials), hockey, motorsports and several more.

Types of wagers offered are listed below and can be defined in the sports wagering administrative regulations.

  • Single game bets
  • Teaser bets
  • Parlays
  • Over-under bets
  • Money line bets
  • Pools
  • In-game wagering
  • In-play bets
  • Proposition bets
  • Straight bets

For more information on sports betting in the Commonwealth, visit the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
1200 block of Brook Street
Woman arrested after 2 children found dead inside Indiana home
JCPS updates 2023-24 school year calendar
Jackson Snelling on The Voice.
Scott County man competes on The Voice
Endangered missing person alert canceled for teen girl

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/28
An update on the rain over the last 24 hours, PLUS some good and bad changes showing up in the...
Goode Weather Blog 9/28
YouthBuild Louisville receives DOJ grant to expand services addressing violence
Breaking News
Downed aircraft located in Ohio County, crews searching for passengers
Courtesy: Family of Kusum Nahata
Family remembers pedestrian killed crossing Lexington Road