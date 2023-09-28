Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana man dies after being put in handcuffs

At the request of the Harrison County Sheriff, the Indiana State Police are investigating after a southern Indiana man died shortly after being handcuffed early
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At the request of the Harrison County Sheriff, the Indiana State Police are investigating after a southern Indiana man died shortly after being handcuffed early Thursday morning.

ISP say it started around 3:00 in the morning on Fey Drive in Corydon, Indiana.

That’s when a woman called 911 saying that a man named Jessie Harris, 43, was on her back patio and acting strangely. Harris had previously lived at the home but was no longer allowed on the property.

When officers responded, he was still acting strange, so they put him in handcuffs as a safety measure.

That’s when he had an apparent medical episode and collapsed.

“Again it was just very strange behavior, almost as if he couldn’t control himself from the video that I’ve watched,” ISP Public Information Office Sgt. Carey Huls said. “Making noises and sounds that weren’t coherent not responding as a normal person would, again just very odd behavior.”

Emergency medical personnel were immediately called and rushed Harris to the Harrison County Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

An autopsy revealed no physical cause of death.

Although the toxicology report is still pending. Investigators say they believe drugs may have been a factor in his death but the investigation continues.

