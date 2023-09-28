Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in Shively shooting

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson and WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shively Police Department has provided an update on the deadly shooting from Wednesday night.

Shively police officers were called at about 8 p.m. to the 4000 block of Valley View Drive for a reported shooting in that area. Police said the shooting happened near Crums Lane and Valley View Drive.

Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it was an 18-year-old who was shot and there are currently no suspects.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Jeremiah Hurt.

This shooting is believed to be a random act of violence and there’s no indication of present danger to the community, according to an SPD release.

Anyone with information can call the police department at 502-448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

