Warrant: Man had gun on elementary school grounds during assault attempt in car pool line

Alvin Scott, 38, of Louisville, is charged with having a gun on a JCPS elementary school...
Alvin Scott, 38, of Louisville, is charged with having a gun on a JCPS elementary school grounds during assault attempt on a woman in the car pool line.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing multiple charges after he was found with a gun on the grounds of a Jefferson County public school.

Alvin Scott, 38, of Louisville, is charged by Jefferson County Public Schools police with two counts each of wanton endangerment and menacing, along with single counts of criminal mischief, possession of a weapon on school property, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving.

The warrant for Scott’s arrest states that on September 22, Scott had been watching the car of a woman in the car pool line at Maupin Elementary School from across the street. When the woman went to leave the line, Scott backed up fast and blocked the woman’s car from exiting onto Catalpa St.

The warrant goes on to say that Scott stopped his car, got out with a handgun, ran to the woman’s car, attempted to open her door, and beat on the car window. The woman escaped by driving over the curb, but Scott pursued her car and rammed it from behind. The victim drove to the LMPD Second Division station at 3419 Bohne Ave. and ran inside to get help from officers. Scott left after seeing the woman go into the police station.

Scott was taken into custody September 27 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. A not guilty plea was entered for Scott during his arraignment in Jefferson District Court. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or any JCPS school or to possess any guns.

His next court date is scheduled for October 6.

