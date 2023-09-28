YouthBuild Louisville receives DOJ grant to expand services addressing violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A $1 million grant from the Department of Justice is going toward helping address youth violence in Louisville.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey announced on Thursday that YouthBuild Louisville received the federal funding to expand its services to help young people in Smoketown.

“YouthBuild Louisville is doing incredible work to keep our community safe, and this $1 million grant will increase their ability to stop youth violence,” McGarvey said. “This will allow YouthBuild Louisville to expand their services to young people in Smoketown and empower them with positive development programs, setting them up for success later in life. This federal funding will support our youth and continue efforts to keep our communities safe.”

A school safety plan will be developed with Meyzeek Middle School, Smoketown residents will be trained in de-escalation and positive youth development, and community members will be recruited to serve on the Smoketown Anti-Violence Coalition, according to a release.

“We are thrilled to be supported by OJJDP to work with partners, parents, young people and Meyzeek Middle School to boost attendance, academic performance and regulate behavioral responses to stress,” YouthBuild President and CEO Lynn Rippy said. “Our work aims to reduce young people’s exposure to violence, build coping and resiliency skills. The design is to increase student’s personal protective factors and their sense of safety and community at school. In short, young people will use their internal strength and brilliance to build their personal agency to be thriving students and active community members.”

