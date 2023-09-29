Contact Troubleshooters
Animal Care Society plans 20th annual ‘Bark in the Park’

Jason Wetherington and Allie Peot brought along a furry friend that is ready for adoption and share all the details about the event.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Animal Care Society plan the 20th annual Bark in the Park 5K & Family Festival. Funds raised at the event will go to Animal Care Society to help those pets in need.

Jason Wetherington and Allie Peot brought along a furry friend that is ready for adoption and share all the details about the event.

To learn more about Animal Care Society, click or tap here.

‘Community Against Cancer Block Party’ with Baptist Health
Courtney Vance shares all the details about this year’s event and what the community can expect.
