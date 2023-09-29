Contact Troubleshooters
Business owners push back against ordinances to close early

A newly formed organization of bar and restaurant owners is pushing back against recent ordinances.
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Hospitality Association officially formed today.

It’s full of bar, restaurant and business owners who feel they’ve been unfairly targeted for violence in the community.

There’s been a lot of talks about where much of the violence is coming from.

A few shootings that have happened outside bars and restaurants early in the morning have many people looking at these businesses.

Noise ordinances and discussions about bars staying open late has been a hot topic between metro government officials. And some of these businesses have had enough.

“The newly enforced no tolerance noise ordinance mandatory $2500 dollar fine for bars and restaurants that exceed noise limits of 50 feet,” Louisville Hospitality Association spokesperson. That already being enforced is causing businesses massive damages.”

On Monday, LMPD said several bars were cited or under investigation from their increased patrols in the Highlands.

Right now there are 20 businesses in the newly formed association. They’re expecting more bars to join over the next month as they start getting things going.

