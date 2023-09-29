Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Foggy start before sunny, summer-like weather takes over

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DENSE FOG ADVISORY north of I-64 until 10 AM EDT
  • Summer-like highs in the 80s from the weekend into next week
  • Dry weather through mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place north of I-64 until 10 AM EDT. Once this morning’s fog mixes out, we’ll see abundant sunshine as highs warm into the 80s. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the 50s in most locations.

Areas of fog are possible by Saturday morning. Saturday’s foggy start for some gives way to a sunny, pleasant day for everyone. Highs return to the 80s tomorrow afternoon. Clear and cool Saturday night. Look for lows in the 50s.

Summer-like temperatures are expected into next week. A stronger cold front is slatted to arrive toward the end of next week that could allow for a real taste of chilly air into WAVE Country. Stay tuned as we track that over the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, September 28, 2023

Most Read

Kent Taylor.
Former Texas Roadhouse CEO now an official Hometown Hero
JCPS updates 2023-24 school year calendar
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in Shively shooting
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, September 28, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/28
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 9/27
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 9/25