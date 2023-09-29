FORECAST: Foggy start before sunny, summer-like weather takes over

WEATHER HEADLINES

DENSE FOG ADVISORY north of I-64 until 10 AM EDT

Summer-like highs in the 80s from the weekend into next week

Dry weather through mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place north of I-64 until 10 AM EDT. Once this morning’s fog mixes out, we’ll see abundant sunshine as highs warm into the 80s. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the 50s in most locations.

Areas of fog are possible by Saturday morning. Saturday’s foggy start for some gives way to a sunny, pleasant day for everyone. Highs return to the 80s tomorrow afternoon. Clear and cool Saturday night. Look for lows in the 50s.

Summer-like temperatures are expected into next week. A stronger cold front is slatted to arrive toward the end of next week that could allow for a real taste of chilly air into WAVE Country. Stay tuned as we track that over the coming days.

